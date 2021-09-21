Bipasha Basu Clocks 20 Years In Bollywood, Recalls First Film 'Ajnabee'

Bipasha Basu has essayed many memorable characters throughout her Bollywood journey after debuting in the mystery thriller Ajnabee in 2001. The actor is seldom seen on the big screen post her marriage with Karan Singh Grover but gives her fans constant life updates via her social media handles. Taking to her Instagram account today, the Race star wrote a heartfelt note on completing two decades in the film fraternity, with her first movie Ajnabee releasing on September 21, 2001.

Uploading posters of the film, in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khana and Bobby Deol, the actor took a stroll down memory lane and expressed gratitude for the constant love and support she gets till now.

Bipasha Basu clocks 20 years in Bollywood

Marking the milestone, Basu uploaded a series of posters from her first movie as well as intense stills with Akshay Kumar. Recollecting her time on the project, she wrote, "This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film,#ajnabee released on 21st September 2001[sic]." She thanked her fans, well-wishers, the film fraternity and the media for unrelenting love, adding, "I am grateful for this love forever[sic]."

Further thanking the entire cast and crew of the project, she added, "#ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai, producer Vijay Galani, all my co-actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan, my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada ) … and the entire unit🙏

It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed ❤️🙏 #20yearsofajnabee[sic]."

More about Bipasha's career

Over the years, Bipasha has marked her presence with commercially successful movies like Raaz, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, and Dhoom 2 among others. She then started working predominantly in the thriller, horror film genres including Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone. The actor recently marked her digital debut alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Suyyash Rai in the MX player crime thriller series Dangerous, which was released in August last year.

