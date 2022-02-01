Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea Get Nostalgic As 'Raaz' Completes Twenty Years

The Indian supernatural horror film, Raaz, released in 2002 created a huge buzz among the audience the moment it hit the theatres and as the movie completes 20 years, Bipasha Basu went down memory lane and shared some fun and interesting anecdotes about her Raaz days.

Talking about some fun pranks director Vikram Bhatt played on her to get an on-camera reaction, she revealed how he had a huge gong that he would unexpectedly ring to get her reaction. Bipasha also mentioned how it was scary for her when she was caught unaware while walking in pin-drop silence and screamed on hearing the gong.

While narrating the incident, she said, “Vikram had this huge gong that he would unexpectedly ring to get the right reaction out of me. The first time he used the gong, I was absolutely caught unaware while walking in pin-drop silence and it was so scary that I shook and screamed loudly! I thought my soul left my body! After that, the gong became my biggest villain! He would use that gong at any point to get a crazy reaction out of me!”

Speaking about how the film’s cast and crew would add more spookiness to the shoot, she mentioned that in the night, everyone, including Saroj Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Vikram Bhatt, would narrate the scariest ghost stories that they have experienced and further added how it was quite crazy and made her job of getting scared a little easier. "I definitely had my share of spooks during the filming of Raaz!” she added.

Stating further, she also recalled the time they were shooting in Ooty and revealed how they had a lot of night sequences to shoot and she had to walk alone into the wilderness in the cold wearing a nighty. She stated, “We were shooting in Ooty for the film and we had a lot of night sequences to shoot where I would wake up in the night to sounds and walk into the forest. While the real location was a beautiful bungalow, the ambience around was cold, chilly, dimly lit and eerie. This would make the surroundings in the night so scary! And I had to walk alone into the wilderness in the cold wearing a nighty!”

Dino Morea's gratitude post on 20 years of Raaz

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu's co-star in the film, Dino Morea took to his official Instagram handle and stated how he was grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for him. He also mentioned how it was a fantastic film whose songs were played even today. The note read, "20 years of #Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram & my lovely Co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana & many others. It’s been 20 years & still a fantastic film which so many remember. The songs till today are being played many times over. The thrill, the scare, the romance the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So thanks again to you, the audience for loving us." (sic)

Featuring Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, and Ashutosh Rana, the supernatural horror film was co-produced by Vishesh Films and Tips Industries. Other cast members of the film included actors namely Malini Sharma, Mink Brar, Ali Asgar, Masood Akhtar, among others.

