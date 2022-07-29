Bipasha Basu Expecting First Child With Husband Karan Singh Grover; Details Inside

Bollywood couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story has always been the talk of the town. The actors met during the shoot of the 2015 horror film, Alone after which they fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2016 in the presence of their close friends and family members and now if the reports are to be believed then the couple is expecting their first child together.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child

As per Pinkvilla, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are expecting their first child and the duo will be soon making an announcement. As per a source close to the couple, the Alone co-stars are in a 'very happy' space and are excited to become parents soon. It's been six years since the couple got married in an intimate ceremony and now it looks like they are all ready to embrace a new phase in their lives.

Meanwhile, the Race actor was all hearts for her husband Karan as the former took to her Instagram handle and reshared his ripped photo on the stories section, captioning it, "Husband appreciation post". Grover had shared the photo on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen posing in the gym, thereby showcasing his chiselled abs. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Work in progress."

Earlier, this year, Basu headed to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish for the Dill Mill Gayye actor. She wrote, "Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever". On the other hand, Karan also wrote, "Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!"

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu