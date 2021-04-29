Bipasha Basu 'feels Small And Powerless' Looking At The Heart Wrenching Reality Of India

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram stories to share her views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the COVID warriors who are working round the clock to tend to the needs of the public. As the COVID-19 cases in India are at an all-time high, many state governments have imposed full or partial lockdown in different areas in order to curb the active chain of the virus. Talking about these challenging times, Bipasha Basu penned a long note on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu says she feels so "small" in a recent Instagram post

The actor penned a long note in which she said that the best thing that we as citizens of the country can do is stay home so that we don't become a burden to the already overburdened health care system. She shared that she feels small and powerless while looking at the horror and the heartwrenching reality outside while she is sitting at home. She also expressed her gratitude to the brave unsung heroes who are helping the needy with food and medical supplies, and to the entire medical facility who are working night and day to treat the diagnosed patients. She further said that since we are not as brave as them the least we can do is help the NGOs and other charitable organisations with financial aid. She asked her fans to pray for all, be hopeful and manifest a healed India together. She concluded her post with #JaiHind and #Weshallovercome.

A look into Bipasha Basu's Instagram

A week ago, Bipasha had shared a post in which she was sitting on the ground and praying to the almighty. In the caption, she noted that humanity is the need of the hour and she is sending prayers for everybody's wellbeing.

On April 17, Bipasha shared a throwback video from her debut movie Ajnabee with Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She posted the clip of her introduction scene in the movie and shared that Ajnabee will always be special to her as the movie was her first step into the Hindi cinema.

Prior to that, Bipasha gave her fans a glimpse into how she celebrated Holi at home with hubby Karan Singh Grover. In the video shared, Karan and Bipasha were both seen lovingly smearing colours on each other's cheeks.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Bipasha Basu Instagram)

