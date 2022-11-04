Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photoshoot; Asks Fans To 'love The Body You Live In'

Actor Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby with her actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover. Ever since her pregnancy announcement, the Alone actor has been sharing some stunning pictures on her social media handles. The actor recently dropped a sneak peek into her latest maternity photoshoot.

Bipasha Basu recently shared a picture from her latest maternity photoshoot. In the photo, the actor sported a flowy bronze dress in which she flaunted her baby bump. She paired her strapless dress with matching earrings. The actor surely made a statement with her stunning look and sent a message to her fans about "love yourself." She wrote, "Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in."

Several celebrities showered the mom-to-be with love in the comment section. Deanne Panday wrote, "Can’t wait to see Baby Basu Grover," while Aalim Hakim sent a series of red hearts. Karan Singh Grover won fans' hearts with his comment as he wrote, "I love yourself at all times! I love the body you live in!!"

Bipasha Basu reveals how she has prepped for her baby's arrival

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Dhoom 2 actor revealed she is excited to embrace motherhood. The actor added she is prepared to welcome her baby and mentioned how she even made an excel sheet to keep track of the preparations. Basu said her husband even makes fun of her as she wants everything to be perfect. She further quipped, "Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy announcement

On August 16, the Bollywood couple surprised their fans with their pregnancy announcement. The couple shared some pictures from her maternity shoot and penned a lengthy note.

In the note, they wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." They then thanked their fans for their "unconditional love" and blessings.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu