Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover are currently on cloud nine as the couple is all set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy with some adorable pictures on August 16, 2022. Now, mom-to-be Bipasha Basu dropped a cute video as she flaunted her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu recently shared a cute video in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the clip, the Race star was seen donning a black jumpsuit which she accessorised with a trendy necklace and rings. Bipasha was seen glowing as she left her locks open. In the video, Bipasha was heard saying, "I have a baby in my belly."

Several Bollywood stars reacted to her video and congratulated on her pregnancy. R Madhavan sent his love to the Bollywood star and penned, "Wowwweee. CONGRATULATIONS… I AM SO SO SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU…. Yipeeeeeeee.. have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery." On the other hand, Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce their pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handle to announce their first pregnancy. The couple shared beautiful photos and penned a sweet note. In the note, the couple penned how they are starting a new phase f their lives and wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three." They further wrote, "A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

The couple thanked their fans and wrote, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga."

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu