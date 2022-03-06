Bipasha Basu Gears Up To Return To Work In 2022; 'Hope I Can Make Announcements Very Soon'

Bipasha Basu's fans have been missing the actor's presence on the big screen, with her last project being the web series Dangerous, which aired two years ago. Leaving many wondering as to why she's not taking up new projects, Bipasha has finally opened up about the same, quipping that she has been 'lazy' and 'not open to work' in these last few years.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Raaz actor spilt beans about her comeback this year, quipping that she's hoping to make some announcements very soon. She added that she's 'completely gung-ho' about doing a lot of work and has started taking up events.

Bipasha Basu says she's planning to return to work in 2022

The 43-year-old mentioned that she's planning to take up 'something interesting' with her upcoming line of work. Bipasha further claimed that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic instilled fear in her, and she even turned 'paranoid' initially. She said, "All I wanted was to be very careful for my entire family, to the point that I would call myself paranoid in the first year".

Basu quipped that the world was headed towards uncertainty, with no one knowing what'll happen next. She admitted to having gone through a rollercoaster of emotions, post which she started living 'day by day' and "enjoying the simple things and every minute with my partner (Karan Singh Grover)". As things shifted in 2021, bringing some hope for the actor, she changed her attitude towards work. Basu stated, "I am completely gung-ho about doing a lot of work. I have started taking up events, otherwise, I was quite closed down to doing any kind of shooting".

Despite taking a backseat on the work front, Bipasha is quite active on social media. She constantly treats fans with glimpses alongside her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover, and on his birthday last month, Bipasha dropped a trail of throwback pictures of the two. Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned the post as "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial (heart emoticon)". Take a look.

Over the years, Bipasha has marked her presence with commercially successful movies like Raaz, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, and Dhoom 2 among others.

