Bipasha Basu Impressed As Karan Singh Grover Aces 'hospital Dad Duty' By Carrying Her Bag

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are set to welcome their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy last month and since then have been sharing their excitement to embrace parenthood. As the mother-to-be is reportedly in her third trimester, she recently revealed how her actor-husband takes care of her.

Bipasha Basu is an avid Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans. The actor recently shared a goofy picture of Karan Singh Grover sporting an all-black outfit along with an orange handbag. Sharing the photo, the actor lauded the dad-to-be for being responsible as he carried her bag. She wrote, "Hospital Dad Duty Always has to carry my bag too My cutie."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

After dating for a while, the two actors tied the knot back in 2016 in a traditional Bengali ceremony. Since then, the two have been giving away couple goals. On August 16, they took to their Instagram handle to share some pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In the caption, the couple announced they are set to welcome a new member to their family and expressed their excitement.

They wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be." The couple continued, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." The Alone stars further thanked their fans for their "unconditional love, prayers and good wishes." They added, "Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby."