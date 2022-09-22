Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover To Have An Intimate Baby Shower With COVID Precautions

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine, expecting their first baby. The couple announced their pregnancy last month and have been dropping adorable pictures and videos on social media since then. As Bipasha is reportedly in her sixth month of pregnancy, she and Grover are all set to have a baby shower later this week.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the celebrity couple are all set to have an intimate baby shower, with their close family members and friends in attendance. The baby shower is being thrown by one of Basu's close friends on Friday, September 23, 2022, which will see only 20 guests.

The couple's invite to the baby shower reportedly had all the details about the venue as well as the dress code. The tagline of the invite read - "A Lil monkey is on the way" - as Basu adorably calls her actor husband "monkey." The couple also gave their guests colour codes and asked the ladies to wear either pink or peach and the gents to sport lavender or blue outfits. The parents-to-be also asked their guests to take necessary COVID-19 precautions in order to ensure the safety of the baby and mom-to-be.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy announcement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handle on August 16 to announce their first pregnancy. The couple shared some pictures from their maternity photoshoot and penned a lengthy note in which they expressed their excitement to become parents soon.

They wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

They further thanked their fans and wrote, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga."

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu