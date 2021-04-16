Bipasha Basu, Pooja Banerjee And Other Actors Shower Wishes On Bengali New Year

Poila Boishakh, also recognised as Bengali New Year, is being observed across the country with great joy and fervour. The day is an auspicious one not only for the Bengali community but it is also a day recognised all over the country with different names like Bihu and Ugadi to name a few. Many celebrities from the Bollywood and Bengal film industries sent their best wishes to fans and loved ones on this special occasion. Celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Shoojit Sircar, Pooja Banerjee, and Debina Bonnerjee, took to social media to express their best wishes on the auspicious day.

Bipasha Basu: 'Shubho nobo borsho'

Bipasha Basu uploaded a message on her Instagram story for her fans and followers. The story was a simple message of greeting that read ‘Poila Boishak, Shubho noboborsho’ (Happy New year). The captured the essence of what Bengali New Year is about with all the symbols of the day being present in it.

Shoojit Sircar's unique way of starting Bengali new year

Director Shoojit Sircar also took to Instagram to wish everyone on the special occasion of Bengali New Year. The director can be seen standing on a football field wearing a white t-shirt with an owl on it. His caption explained what his picture depicted. He wrote, “OWL” symbolic to Bengali New Year:)) .. Subho noboborsho everyone:)) started Bengali new year playing football:)”.

Pooja Banerjee wishes with Kasautii Zindagi Kay BTS pics

Pooja Banerjee, known for her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, also posted a message on the occasion of Poila Boishak 2021. Pooja Banerjee’s Instagram post saw a throwback picture from her time on the serial and she reminisced about all she did on the show. Her caption said, “Shubho Nobo Borsho... aajke Poila Boishak.. And this picture reminded me of all the Bengali things that I got to do in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.. thanks to @ektarkapoor and @balajitelefilmslimited. This was one of first pictures that @shubhaavi clicked for me on the sets of KZK.”

Debina Bonnerjee posts family pic

Debina Bonnerjee also posted a message on Instagram wishing everyone and her caption held in it a message of hope. She said, “It is up to us whether we let what is happening in the outside world glum us or shrug everything off and cultivate the happiness from within. Tried the little way to celebrate the Bengali New Year in the simplest way possible, the way it can just give us happiness and togetherness”. The pictures that she posted saw her with her parents and with her husband Gurmeet and their pet dog.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.