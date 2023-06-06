Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi's Nickname With A Bengali Connection

In the year 2022, Bipasha Basu embraced motherhood and welcomed a beautiful baby girl into her life, whom she named Devi. Recently, the actress delighted her fans by revealing the endearing nickname given to her daughter by her maternal grandmother, Mamta Basu. Keeping in line with their Bengali heritage, the nickname has a touch of Bengali essence.

Bipasha took to her social media platform to share a heartwarming video, showcasing the tender moments she spent cradling her daughter. The actress looked stylish in a black T-shirt and trendy sunglasses, while little Devi appeared absolutely adorable in her pink attire. Excitedly sharing the video on Instagram, Bipasha joyfully announced that her "Bong (Bengali) girl" now had her special pet name, traditionally referred to as the "daak name" in Bengali culture.

She revealed that she named her Mishti, a Bengali term that translates to "sweet." Captioning the post, she wrote, "Devi’s daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam. #devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti."

Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of Devi's new ride

(Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover pose with their new car | Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, recently bought a new luxury car, an Audi Q7. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle that offered a glimpse of their celebrations. They called their car 'Devi's new ride'. The couple can be seen approaching their white car, set against a backdrop adorned with vibrant red and black balloons. The jubilant fireworks illuminated the scene. A personalized banner featuring a cherished photo of the couple with "Congratulations Bipasha and Karan" was kept.

Bipasha opted for a black and white striped shirt paired with white jeans and pink heels. Karan, on the other hand, donned a classic black T-shirt, stylish blue denim joggers, and white sneakers. The celebration continued as the actress joyfully cuts a cake. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Devi's new ride. Durga Durga. Thank you for making this so special for us. #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar."