Bipasha Basu Says She Is Prepared To Welcome Her Firstborn; 'Everywhere Is A Baby Zone'

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently pregnant with their first child. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016, announced their first pregnancy last month. Since then, they have expressed their excitement about welcoming the new member of their family on several occasions. Recently, the Raaz star revealed she is prepared and has made all arrangements for the arrival of her baby.

In a recent article for Harpers Bazaar, Bipasha Basu revealed she is excited to embrace motherhood. She also opened up about how she is prepared to welcome the baby and revealed she even made an excel sheet to keep a track of the preparations. She added her husband even made fun of her but she wants everything to be perfect. The actor further quipped how everything in her house now belongs to her baby and said, "Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!"

Bipasha Basu talks about the changes she will face after the arrival of her baby

Bipasha Basu further talked about the changes that will occur in their lives after they welcome their first baby. She mentioned how their priorities will drastically shift toward their child. However, she will not stop working and will get back to it as soon as her doctors will allow her to do so. Bipasha added, "Work-life balance, here I come!"

Bipasha Basu recently had an intimate but lavish baby shower in Mumbai. The actor donned a pink-coloured flowy dress with a thigh-high slit and flaunted her baby bump. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her baby shower and wrote, "There ain’t no fun without GURLSSS!!!" Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu