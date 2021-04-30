Bipasha Basu Says 'You Are My Everything' To Karan Singh Grover On 5th Anniversary

On the occasion of her fifth wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to the story session of her verified social media handle and extended wishes to her husband Karan Singh Grover. Interestingly, the actor shared a photo from their wedding album as they are featured as bride and groom. Instagramming the picture, Bipasha wrote a brief caption, which read, "Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love / You are my everything", along with red-heart emoticons. She also tagged her actor-husband KSG. Returning the love, Karan reshared the photo and added, And you are my everything".

Bipasha, Karan celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding

Interestingly, the Alone actors tied the knot back in 2016. Every year on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the couple shares posts dedicated to each other. Last year, the Qubool Hai actor had surprised Bipasha on their special day as he had penned down a poem for his wife. On the other hand, Basu, too, had shared a special post to mark their fourth wedding anniversary.

Captioning the video, Basu had written, "There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love. I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life. Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto. Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day. Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go (sic)."

On the professional front, KSG was last seen in the web series titled Qubool Hai 2.0. The series featured Surbhi Jyoti. Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen in MX Original series Dangerous. Interestingly, the crime-thriller series marked the second on-screen collaboration of the real-life couple. So far, neither Basu nor Grover has announced any of their upcoming projects.

