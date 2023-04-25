Bipasha Basu Shares A Glimpse Of Her Daughter Devi's Pink Nursery

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her daughter Devi from her pink and white nursery. In the video, Devi can be seen trying to crawl in her crib that has her name handing around it in pink with personalised features. The entire nursery gave a fairy themed vibe.

Sharing the clip, Bipasha wrote, "Bliss (with a heart and nazar amulet emojis) #devibasusinghgrover #durgadurga #ekomkar." Devi's nursery was decorated with pink and white colours. On the other hand, the crib's bedding was in the shade of soft pink and the canopy was both in the shade of white and pink. The crib also had a garland with Devi's name on it, along with a unicorn crib mobile hanging on top. Meanwhile, Bipasha's little one dressed in pink was seen lying on her stomach while her face was not much visible because of the garland.

Soon after Bipasha Basu posted the video, fans took to the comments section to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "SO ADORABLE @bipashabasu mam god bless," while another user wrote, "Devi be happy and blessed always" followed by an emoji. Check the post below.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover revealing their daughter's face

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh welcomed their first child Devi back in 2022. A few weeks ago, the couple decided to reveal their daughter's face to the public. Sharing her pictures, they captioned the post, "Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover." In the photo, the little one wore a pink dress with a cute headband matching her outfit. Soon after they posted the photos, Malaika Arora commented, "Omggg, god bless little devi," while Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "She is an Angel. Thu Thu Thu" followed by a nazar amulet. Check the photo below.

Bipasha and Karan started dating when they met on the sets of their film Alone back in 2015. The two tied the knot in 2016 and since then they have been going strong. Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous while Karan Singh Grover will soon be seen in the film Fighter.