Bipasha Basu Shares A Rare And Unseen Photo Of Hers With Sonu Sood; Check Out

Actor Bipasha Basu recently shared a rare and unseen picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, she is sitting with actor Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora. Since Sonu Sood and Bipasha Basu have never starred on the big screen together, this picture becomes a rare one where they are seen together. Read on to know more about it.

Bipasha Basu shared this throwback picture on her Instagram story after it was shared by Preet Sukhtankar, the founder of The Label Life, on her Instagram story. Apart from Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, and Sonu Sood, Preet Sukhtankar is also seen in the picture. The text in the story, as shared by Preet Sukhtankar, reads, “Unearthing some gems as I went down our memory lane, thanks to @stutir. Ladies and @sonusood - remember this one night in Hong Kong,” followed by some emojis. Take a look at the picture from Bipasha Basu's Instagram story here:

Actor Sonu Sood has been working endlessly amid the COVID crisis through the Sonu Sood's foundation. Among Sonu Sood's photos and video on his Instagram, most of them in recent times, are the updates of his charitable works. Recently, he had also uploaded a post on his Instagram, where he announced that the Sood Charity Foundation will provide free IAS coaching scholarships to aspiring candidates.

Bipasha Basu and Sonu Sood on the work front

Sonu Sood last starred in the Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, which was released in January 2021. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. He is also going to star in the historical biopic Prithviraj, in which Akshay Kumar is playing the lead role. Both the movies are scheduled to come out in 2021.

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the web series Dangerous, which premiered on MX Player in August 2020. Her last Hindi feature film was Alone, where she starred opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film had released in 2015.

Image: Bipasha Basu's Instagram / Sonu Sood's Instagram / Vedish Naidu

