Bipasha Basu Shares Photo Of Baby Girl Devi; Calls Motherhood 'most Beautiful Role'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the new phase of life after welcoming their daughter Devi. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her baby girl on social media and called motherhood the 'most beautiful role' of her life. In the picture, she flashed her warmest smile while playing with Devi.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma. Durga Durga. Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi. #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife"

See the post below:

The 'Devi series'

Recently, Karan Singh Grover dropped an art series on social media and named it 'The Devi Series'. Sharing the painting, he mentioned that he always knew that Bipasha and he would get a girl who would be called Devi.

He wrote, "Devi Series. It’s a collection of 7 artworks. I started work on it when we got pregnant. I knew she was coming and I knew her name was Devi. It’s like knowing that you are in love….you can’t really explain it in words, you can’t say why or how… you just feel it in your bones."

See the post below:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are proud parents

Bipasha and Karan announced the good news on social media in August 2022. In November same year, the couple announced they are proud parents to a baby girl by sharing a glimpse of Devi. They also revealed their daughter's name in the same post. However, the couple has refrained from sharing clear pictures of their daughter.

