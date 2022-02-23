Last Updated:

Bipasha Basu Shares Pics In All-black With Her 'life' Karan Singh Grover On His B'day; See

On Karan Singh Grover's birthday, actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable throwback pictures for the love of her life.

Bipasha Basu

Image: Instagram@bipashabasu


Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story has always been the talk of the town. The two are the most loved celebs in the industry. The duo tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for a while. They have been married to each other for more than six years. Though the power couple has not collaborated on any commercial project after Alone, they constantly treat fans with some of their amazing pictures giving them some major couple goals.

As Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, his ladylove Bipasha is leaving no stones unturned to make her husband feel special. Recently, the Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable throwback picture for the love of her life.

Bipasha shares throwback pics on Karan Singh Grover's birthday

As actor Karan Singh Grover turns a year older on Wednesday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared some throwback pics with her husband. The photos happen to be from an event function. In the picture, the couple was seen donned in an all-black outfit.

Bipasha opted for a netted black dress that had embroidered sleeves. She chose to wear black heels with the outfit. For her hairstyle, the Omkara actor opted for an open hair look, she was also seen holding a rose in her hand. Karan Singh Grover on the other hand, wore formal attire with a white shirt and pants, completing his look with a black designer blazer. The couples were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the picture, the actor captioned the post as "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial (heart emoticon)"

Here take a look at her post-

Fans showered love on the couple and they flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Karan Singh Grover. Earlier, this morning Bipasha had also shared glimpses from Karan's birthday bash.

Karan Singh Grover's Birthday

On 23rd February, actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that gave fans a sneak peek into actor Karan Singh Grover's midnight birthday bash. In the video, Karan’s close friends and family members joined him for the celebrations. It had glimpses of the guests having a gala time at the party as they were seen enjoying themselves dancing on some catchy beats. Sharing the post, Bipasha captioned it as "Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial (red heart emoticon) #happybirthdaymonkeyprince"

Here take a look at her post-

Image: Instagram@bipashabasu

