Bipasha Basu Shares Video Of Husband Karan Singh Grover Nurturing Plants In Garden

Actor Bipasha Basu usually shares glimpses from her daily life on social media with her strong online presence and over 8 million followers on Instagram. Her husband Karan Singh Grover often makes appearances on her Instagram handle, but this time he was with his plants rather than Bipasha. Read further to know more.

Karan Singh Grover nurtures plants

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her husband trimming plants. In the video, Bipasha wrote 'Nurture' with #onewithnature and then tagged Karan. In the video, Karan was wearing a white coloured t-shirt as he plucked out dead leaves from a plant.

Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are fitness enthusiasts. From working out to healthy eating, the two often promotes their healthy lifestyle. Bipasha recently re-shared Karan Singh Grover's story. Karan had shared a photo of their meal and wrote 'Protein assortments'. He also thanked her wife and tagged her in the story.

Karan's photos with Bipasha Basu on her Instagram

Bipasha Basu often shares photos and videos with her husband. The couple recently celebrated Holi with each other as Bipasha shared a reel video on the song Rang Barse. The two wore white coloured t-shirts as they put colour on each other's cheeks. In the caption of the video, she simply wrote 'Happy Holi'.

The video garnered over 1.4 million views and thousands of likes. Fans of the couple were drooling over their Holi celebration. While some wished them a happy Holi, others showered their love with heart and fire emoticons. Here is how fans reacted to the couple's video.

Bipasha also promoted her husband's latest show Qubool Hai 2.0 on Zee5. The actor shared the trailer of the second season of the show starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. She also wished Karan the best for the show through her caption.

Bipasha also shared a hilarious video of Karan from their recent vacation in the Maldives. Karan was seen taking a sunbath while Bipasha was shooting him. In the caption, Bipasha wrote 'Monkey on Fire ðŸ˜‚' as she was heard calling Karan a 'monkey' in the video. Take a look at her post below.

Promo Image Source: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

