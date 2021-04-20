Bipasha Basu Shares Video Of Medical Worker Asking Fans To 'help Them, Help Us' Amid COVID

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram account to share a viral video of a medical worker who is talking about the recent situation due to the pandemic. While sharing the video, Bipasha wrote about healthcare workers in the caption, "Listen up and be wise. These healthcare workers are helping us relentlessly ... risking their lives everyday for us. We have to do our parts to help them, help us." Take a look at the video and what her fans and followers reacted to it in the comments section below.

Bipasha Basu shares a viral video of a medical worker

In the video, the medical worker is addressing the recent situation of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She starts off by talking about how doctors including herself are currently battling and are worried about their patients. She then talks about few precautions that the general public should take care of including wearing a mask, using a sanitiser and maintaining social distance. She further talks about how to properly follow the precautions, given the beds in the hospital are not easily available these days. She says that due to the second wave of Coronavirus, hospitals, as well as medical workers, are struggling to take care of the patients. She then talks about how the citizens should not be careless even if they haven't been affected by the virus in the past year which doesn't give them the right to not follow the protocols. The medical worker then breaks down into tears while talking about the grave situation of the hospital and how even young patients, as old as 35 years, are currently on a ventilator.

She adds that not even the doctor's family members are given access to beds because they are not available on spot. The doctor further asks people not to get admitted if the patient can be treated at home. She then talks about the COVID-19 vaccine and how it is effective and that people shouldn't believe any rumors making rounds on social media. She talks about how she has seen people who have got both the shots of vaccine and are doing fine. Concluding, she says that everybody needs to fight the second wave of the virus and not let any third wave hit the country. She advises the people to stay at home and not leave unless it is an emergency.

Promo Image Source: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

