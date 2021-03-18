Bipasha Basu Turns Chef For Husband Karan Singh Grover And He 'loves' It; See Picture

Bipasha Basu has a massive fan following on her social media handles where she is seen posting updates from her daily life. The actor recently took to Instagram and revealed that she cooked for her husband Karan Singh Grover. She further shared how Karan Singh Grover liked the dishes she prepared for him with a picture of him holding the dishes, read on to know.

Bipasha turns chef for husband Karan

Bipasha Basu turned chef for husband Karan Singh Grover and made what seemed like loaded toasts and an omelette with a side of tomatoes and greens. The actor mentioned that “Anything that I make, Karan Singh Grover loves (it)”, as she added a heart emoticon and added a hashtag, “chefbonniesdeli”. Check out the picture from her IG story below.

Karan Singh Grover impressed with his wife's cooking

Karan Singh Grover too took to his Instagram handle and praised his wife’s cooking. He thanked her for the meal and mentioned the same hashtag Bipasha did on her post. The actor captioned the picture as, “Thank you honey!”, check out the picture from his profile below.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in the year 2016. The two had met on the sets of their first film together, Alone, which released in the year 2015. The two often upload pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handles and give their fans couple goals.

Bipasha Basu had recently uploaded a bunch of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover. The actor was seen riding a bicycle and captioned the post as, “And some more cycling ðŸ˜€

Love cycling... thinking I should start cycling in Mumbai too”. Check out the post of the same below.

She had also uploaded a video of Karan Singh Grover who was seemingly taking a sunbath by the pool. The actor was posing for the camera when he started to act like he was burning. Bipasha captioned the video as, “Monkey on Fire”. Check out the video of the same below.

Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Check out some more pictures of the couple together.

