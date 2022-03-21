Bipasha Basu Walks Down The Memory Lane As Her Thriller Film 'Race' Completes 14 Years

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu's performance in the film Race was appreciated by fans as well as critics. As the film clocked 14 years on Monday, March 21, Basu went down the memory lane and spoke about it. Bipasha set the benchmark high for her contemporaries back in the day. Race stars Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy in lead roles. Dalip Tahil and Johnny Lever also played the supporting characters.

Bipasha Basu recalls shooting for Race as film completes 14 years

Opening up about the film, Bipasha said, "I think Race 1 was the best Race out of all the films in the franchise. It was an amazing thriller and Abbas-Mustan directing the film made it even better because they are excellent with thrillers." She stated that the film was really enjoyed shooting for, not only because her character was very exciting and it was one of the best characters in the film, but also because of the entire cast and crew and the locations they shot the film at. The Alone actor asserted that the energy on the sets was palpable; everyone was one big happy unit that wanted to do incredible work.

'It was more than 50 degrees and we were all melting': Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu even spoke about the shoot in South Africa as she said, “Everyone was looking good and stylish – even when we were shooting in South Africa which was really hot! It was more than 50 degrees and we were all literally melting!" She continued, "Our clothes had to be dried and we were all a mess but we were still looking really good. When you watch the film, you don’t feel for a second that we were performing in the sweltering heat! It was just the group, everyone together was so good and it translated very beautifully onscreen."

Talking about her favourite part of shooting for Race, she said, “We had fantastic music and great action!" Basu even claimed that her character Sonia in Race is one of the best ones so far, adding, "I really loved my look in the song Race too! Race is definitely a film that is going to live in everyone’s minds forever because it was amazing and entertaining and absolutely an all-out theatre film!"

(With inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu