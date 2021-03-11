Bipasha Basu's Mother Sends Out Maha Shivratri Wishes With Quirky Twist

Actor Bipasha Basu recently shared a fun video of her mother wishing everyone for Maha Shivratri. This year, the Maha Shivratri festival falls on March 11. Read along to know what the video that Bipasha posted on her Instagram story featuring her mother is all about.

Bipasha Basu shares a video of her mother extending Maha Shivratri wishes

Race fame actor Bipasha Basu shared a video clip of her mother extending Mahashivratri wishes to all. Her mother can be heard saying, "Shubh Shivratri, sabka mangal ho." Bipasha shared this clip writing, "My mother sends good wishes to all #victim of filters". Bipasha's mother Mamta Basu could be seen using the viral Instagram filter featuring white doggy ears with hearts in the middle. Bipasha indicated that her mother had finally fallen prey to the Instagram filters as she wrote "#victimoffilters". Take a look at the screenshot of the story below.

Image credits: Bipasha Basu's Instagram story

Bipasha Basu shares many nuances of her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. Her latest post showcased the trailer of her hubby Karan Singh Grover's web series titled Qubool Hai 2.0. The web series is a reboot of the popular 2012's TV serial called Qubool Hai. The show will once again feature Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role as Asad and Zoya, respectively. The upcoming project will be premiering on March 12, 2021.

A few days ago, Bipasha also shared many fun pics from her outing in the Maldives. She was vacationing in the Maldives along with her husband Karan Singh Grover to celebrate his 39th birthday. Her pics and videos showcased the couple enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Maldives, indulging in floating breakfast, cycling around the place and much more. Here are some of Bipasha Basu's photos and videos from her recent Maldives vacation.

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series called Dangerous, where she featured alongside her husband. The series also starred actors like Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles. The web series aired on the MX Player platform from August 14, 2020. As of now, she hasn't announced any future projects.