Bipashu Basu Clocks 20 Yrs In Bollywood; Speaks On Being Called 'Dusky', Double Standards

Actor Bipasha Basu clocked in 20 years in Bollywood since her debut in 2001 with the thriller drama Ajnabee. Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in the 2000s, the actor forged an impressive resume in Bollywood with her bold choices of roles. Away from the screen for a long time now, Basu recently opened up about her journey in the film industry and the challenges she faced as an actor off the screen.

Bipasha Basu opens up about double standards

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Raaz actor got candid about the rules and norms set in the film industry for young actors. Recounting an instance of shooting her debut film in Switzerland, the actor revealed she was asked to drink her whiskey in a cup to avoid being judged. In a similar instance, she was also asked to stick to a backless blouse only on screen as 'Actresses do not dress up like that.'

Expressing her disappointment over the situation, Basu found herself asking why she can't dress up like her on-screen persona in normal life. She also revealed that big actresses would comment on young actresses wearing short attires off-screen while they would wear the same thing on the screen. Describing it as 'double standards,' the actor admitted finding the situation hypocritical and refused to create a fake persona.

Bipasha Basu on her skin tone

Emerging as a successful actor, the 42-year-old is synonymous with breaking the skin tone stereotype in Bollywood. However, the actor had to brave through several comments and remarks as she recalled being asked to walk around with an umbrella. She also revealed being told to avoid getting tanned as she was already 'dusky.' Remaining a strong-headed artist right from her debut, the actor admitted to never abide by the rules set by the industry.

On the occasion of completing 20 years in Bollywood, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share memories from her first film Ajnabee and penned a letter for her co-stars and team. She wrote,

''This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film ,#ajnabee released on 21st September 2001. It doesn’t feel like so much time has passed ,as the love that I get from my fans, well wishers ,the film fraternity and the media is still so strong . I am grateful for this love forever 🙏 #ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai , producer Vijay Galani , all my co actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan , my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada) … and the entire unit🙏 It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed ❤️🙏 #20yearsofajnabee''

Image: @Instagram/twitter/bipashabasu