Birthday Boy Kunal Kemmu Bakes A Cake With His Daughter Inaaya, Wife Soha Shares Glimpse

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned a year older on May 25 and wishes have been pouring in on social media. While fans penned sweet notes for him, it was his wife Soha Ali Khan’s post for him that won many hearts. Not only this but Soha also gave a sneak peek into how her husband has been cherishing his special day.

Birthday boy Kunal has been baking a cake for himself at home with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, amid the pandemic and lockdown. Soha shared a video on her Instagram story in which the father-daughter duo was busy preparing the batter. While Inaaya whisked the batter, Kunal sat with her and helped her out.

Inaaya bakes a cake on Kunal Kemmu's birthday

Apart from this, Soha Ali Khan also dropped a video that gave a glimpse of Kunal's journey. Right from the time he was born, to the time when he dipped his toes in the world of entertainment, to the time when he tied the knot with her, to becoming a father, the video had it all. The clip also had pics of his movies' posters and fan-made creations. Sharing the same, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection- whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us." Many dropped endearing comments on Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a heartening wish on brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's birthday. She shared a picture from a family holiday in the Maldives and promised him that they will all recreate this photo very soon. The throwback portrait was from their trip to the Maldives in 2018, when they had gone with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya.

On the work front, Kemmu was last seen in the 2020 film, Lootcase, for which he was honoured as the Best Actor (Comedy) at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. The movie followed the story of how a common man life's changes after he stumbles upon a bag filled with money. Rasika Dugal, Aryan Prajapati, Vijay Raaz, played pivotal roles in the film.

(IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM)

