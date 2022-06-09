Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood with their first child with their near and dear ones along with the fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of good news. On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, the actor took to social media and treated her fans with some of her mesmerising looks from her latest maternity photoshoot.

Sonam Kapoor feels ‘Pregnant & Powerful’

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing for her beautiful maternity photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen sporting a dazzling off-white attire decked up with pearls. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump with her hair beautifully decorated with pearls all over. In the caption, she mentioned how she was choosing to dress the way she feels on the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of her birthday and wrote, “Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful..” She further penned a note of gratitude for the designer of her dress and thanked him for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity. In the end, she gave credits to the makeup and hair artist, her styling team, the photographer, and others.

The caption read, “choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful… Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity.” (sic)

Numerous celebrities took to Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post and showered immense love on her by adding hearts and heat-eyed emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, many fans dropped in heartfelt birthday wishes for her while stating how beautiful she looked in the photos she posted. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sonam Kapoor’s latest maternity shoot.

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after reportedly dating for six years. The couple announced their pregnancy in March 2022 while sharing some beautiful pictures of Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump in a body suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor