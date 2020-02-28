'Biwi No 1': Best Scenes From The Film That You Should Not Miss

The film Biwi No 1 released in the year 1999. The film is directed by David Dhawan and was hugely popular back then and even now. The film depicts the journey of Prem Mehra who is married but falls in love with a model and has an affair. Biwi No 1 stars Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars renowned actress Tabu in the role of a Punjabi girl named Lovely. She plays Anil Kapoor's wife in the film. Listed below are some of the popular scenes from Tabu's film Biwi No. 1:

READ:Anees Bazmee: Attempt Is To Present Tabu In A Different Avatar In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Popular scenes from Tabu's film Biwi No. 1:

READ:Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

1) Prem meets Rupali

This is one of the most memorable scenes in the film. This is where Salman Khan as Prem Mehra meets Sushmita Sen as Roopali. The scene also stars Karishma Kapoor as Prem's wife, Anil Kapoor as Prem's best friend and Tabu as Anil Kapoor's wife. This is also the scene where Prem and Roopali spend a lot of time together and fall in love.

READ:Tabu's Relationship Rumours With Nagarjuna And Sajid Nadiadwala That Made Headlines

2) Pooja and Rupali meet

This is another scene from Biwi No 1 where Karishma Kapoor as Pooja and Prem's wife meets Rupali for the first time. Pooja tells Rupali something very provocative about her husband. The two have a conversation and later Pooja gets a photoshoot done to get her husband back.

3) Prem and Rupali hide from Lovely and Lakhan

This is one of the funny scenes in the film. This is where Prem and Rupali meet Prem's friend and wife at the airport. Prem and Rupali try to hide from Lovely and Lakhan but unfortunately, Lakhan gets to know and teases Prem on the plane. It is considered by critics as one of the best scenes.

READ:Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.