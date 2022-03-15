BJP, Congress Face Off In Chhattisgarh Over 'The Kashmir Files' Screening

The Kashmir Files has become a massive talking point in the country upon its release last Friday. Not only is the movie, based on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus in 1990, receiving praises from critics, but audiences also loved the film. The box office collections have witnessed a massive jump over the weekend. The movie is also being declared tax-free in numerous states, and many politicians, sportspersons and film celebrities have showered praises on the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer.

Amid the headlines generated in favour of The Kashmir Files, there have also been numerous controversies regarding the movie as well. The latest one was a face-off between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Chhattisgarh. While the BJP alleged that the state government was forcibly pulling down the shows of the movie, the former denied the claims by the party.

The Kashmir Files leads to face-off between Congress & BJP in Chhattisgarh

BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Brijmohan Agrawal, as per ANI, said, "The Kashmir Files depicts the pain that Kashmiris went through and intends to keep the region united with the nation. Many states have declared it tax-free. However, in Chhattisgarh, it has been released in three theatres and theatre owners have been threatened to pull down the film's shows, so that people do not watch it. They are not allowing the tickets to be sold and 'Housefull' boards are being put up only to turn the audiences away. Are they anti-national or pro-nation?"

"This is a attack on freedom of expression. It is a unfortunate event, and it should be made tax free here too. The Congress is responsible for division of Kashmir. In the film, Article 370 and emergence of anti-national sentiment in universities like JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is shown in this, that's why the Congress can't tolerate and is opposing it. "I urge all people to watch it, so that people see it and understand the truth. I will be going with the party workers to watch the film," he added.

'The Kashmir Files' movie declared tax-free in several states. In Chhattisgarh, it's being screened at 3 theatres with owners being threatened to take it down so that people don't watch it. Is this (state) govt anti-national or pro-nation?: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal pic.twitter.com/PwOglg5MiW — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

In response, Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla, said Agrawal was 'lying' and denied that any restrictions were imposed by them. Stating that people were free to watch it, he recommended its viewing, stating that VP Singh was the PM of the nation at that time, and he was supported by the BJP. He added that Jammu & Kashmir was under President's rule at that time and that since the J&K Governor was a BJP leader, the party was indirectly ruling the state when the exodus took place.

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal is lying and there are no restrictions of any kind imposed on the movie by our government. The movie is running in the theatres and the people are free to watch it at their will: Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla (14.03) pic.twitter.com/rBvU2hxGN8 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

In fact, we want people to go&watch the movie&understand that the situation arose in the country when VP Singh was PM&BJP was in support of him. J&K Gov was BJP leader&state was under the President’s rule which means the BJP was indirectly ruling the state: Congress Spox (14.03) pic.twitter.com/SX2ysKnuQh — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files tax-free in may states amid box office performance

Meanwhile, states like Karnataka, Haryana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have declared the film tax-free. The movie is doing great business at the box office, earning Rs 43 crore in three days, bolstered by a more than 300% growth on Day 3.