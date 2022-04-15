BJP, Congress Trade Barbs After Vivek Agnihotri Announces New Film 'The Delhi Files'

After the massive success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for 'The Delhi Files'. As his movie grabbed a lot of political reactions and controversies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands rooted to support the movie to unfold the truths of riots and violence witnessed in Delhi.

Speaking to Republic, BJP Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "It took 32 years to reveal the truth of Kashmir, I'm glad that the truth of Delhi will take lesser time to reach the people. But it is confusing to understand why people who were behind these issues are now uncomfortable to let the truth unveil in front of the country".

He further hoped that the opposition will not try and suppress 'The Delhi Files' as they attempted to do so earlier with The Kashmir Files.

"I hope the fake narrative will be thrown out with the movie screening the truth about the riot", the BJP leader said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition political parties, he stated that the film is yet to be made and the opposition seems scared already. He added that how Congress and the Aam Adhami Party (AAP) provoked the country in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will also be portrayed in this film.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "I hope CM Arvind Kejriwal will not stand in the Assembly and laugh at Delhi files as he did for Kashmir".

Congress leader Rashid Alvi countered the BJP and said, "If the filmmaker is interested in telling the truth about the communal violence then he must make films on Gujarat riots to tell what happened in 2002".

He added that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested to disturb communal harmony then these types of movies can be encouraged.

"Congress was responsible for Delhi riots likewise BJP and Narendra Modi was responsible for Gujarat," the Congress leader stressed.

'The Delhi Files'

'The Delhi Files' motion poster has a Sikh kid on the Emblem of India logo that is coloured red, indicating the film will deal with another compelling tale of a dark and unread chapter from India's history.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files, is a small budget film of Rs 20 crore which was released in theatres on March 11. The movie based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar among others. The release of the film was delayed to the COVID pandemic.

(Image: @Rashid Alvi/Facebook/@ShehzadPoonawalla/Instagram/@TaranAdarsh/Twitter)