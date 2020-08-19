BJP Demands Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's Resignation After SC Allows CBI For Sushant

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Supreme Court's decision to allow the CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The SC, on Wednesday, gave the go-ahead for the CBI to probe late actor Sushant's death case, directing the Mumbai police to cooperate with the central agency in the investigation. Further, the apex court pointed out that the Bihar government was competent enough to refer the case to the CBI.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Soamiaya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

BJP's Somaiya demands Maharashtra HM's resignation

SC gives nod for CBI to take over

The Maharashtra Government counsel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting a copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly. The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Rhea claims innocence

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

