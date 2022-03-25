BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal For Ridiculing 'Kashmir Files'; Reminds Him Of His Tax-free Films

Fuming at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's taunt at 'The Kashmir Files' movie, BJP Delhi on Thursday, slammed him for calling it a 'false film'. Attending a special screening of the movie which Kejriwal did not attend, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta claimed that Kejriwal was afraid that a particular community would get angry with him if he watched that film. The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Gujarat.

BJP fumes at Kejriwal

Terming Kejriwal a 'silent supporter of separatists', Gupta claimed that the AAP chief was not bothered by the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Another MLA Vijender Gupta shared old tweets of Kejriwal where he critiqued or promoted Hindi movies, saying, 'Kejriwal was once mistaken for an official Hindi movie critic, Today, he is lecturing on movie promotion'. BJP VP Baijayant Jay Panda too slammed Kejriwal's flippant remark on the movie, claiming that it showed his true anarchist self.

CM @ArvindKejriwal was once mistaken for a official Hindi movie critic. Today, he is lecturing on movie promotions, just because this time the movie brings forth the truth of Kashmiri Hindu genocide. #HinduVirodhiKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7ie34wDMUY — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) March 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal ridiculed BJP for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files. On the Delhi Assembly floor, Kejriwal slammed BJP for making the movie tax-free in states, suggesting Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube instead, where everybody would be able to access it for free. He also pointed out how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country to promote,

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day," said Kejriwal to raccous laughter. kejrieal had himself declared movies like "Nil Batte Sannatta" and "Sand Ki Aankh" as tax-free in Delhi.

Congress stirs controversy over Kashmir Files

Before AAP, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Pandits were driven out of the Valley.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The movie has raked in Rs 200.13 crores at the box office within 13 days of its theatrical release. The film has evoked mixed reactions among audience with some lauding Agnihotri for showing the Pandits' pain, while others have accused Agnihotri for vilifying Kashmiri Muslims.