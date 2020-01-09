SHOCKING: BJP Leader Makes A Sexist Comment Over Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU

Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday sparked off a major controversy and garnered reactions from all fronts. Now in a recent development on Thursday, BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Leader, Gopal Bhargava made a shocking sexist comment against Deepika Padukone.

He said, "Heroine should dance sitting in Mumbai. Why go to JNU, I don't understand. If you want to do politics, enter politics and then fight elections."

Watch the video above

Kartik Aaryan asserts 'Strict actions are needed'; lauds Deepika Padukone over JNU visit

Deepika Padukone visits JNU

Deepika visited the varsity in an apparent expression of solidarity with the students after the horrific attack. Dressed in a black sweater, the actor was seen along with groups of students and other protesters. While many have come in support of the actor for visiting JNU amidst the conflict, she has also drawn conflicting views on social media. Republic TV sources had claimed that her visit was a part of the film (Chhapaak) promotions. A few tweets by various media organizations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’ which have raised more questions amongst netizens. Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Digvijaya Singh sides with Deepika Padukone, calls opposing elements 'anti-democratic'

ALSO READ | Cong's Raj Babbar backs Deepika Padukone in JNU-PR row, calls 'Boycott Chhapaak' callous

Chhapaak controversies

Based on a true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film has been embroiled in a series of controversies. After Deepika Padukone's brief seven-minute visit to Delhi's JNU, a massive debate broke out on social media, ultimately making #BoycottChhapaak trend on Twitter.

And, in the latest development, Aparna Bhat, Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer had moved the court seeking a stay on the film, after she was not credited in the movie. Soon after it, the Patiala House Court passed judgment directing the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to give credit to the person in question.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.