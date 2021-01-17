BJP Leader Ram Kadam Calls For Boycott Of 'Tandav' Over Joke Allegedly Hurting Sentiments

New web series 'Tandav' has courted fresh controversy after some alleged that few scenes are hurting religious sentiments. A scene in the web series where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s character apparently playing Lord Shiva amid talk on ‘social media followers of Lord Ram’ sparked boycott calls for the web series. In the latest, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam sought a ban on the show till an 'offensive joke' was not removed, and sought an apology from the actor.

BJP’s Ram Kadam seeks ban on Tandav

On Sunday Ram Kadam tweeted, “Why is it that every time Hindu Gods and Goddesses are made fun of in films and web series. The latest example is of Tandav web series.”

आखिरकार क्यों हर बार फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज में हिन्दू देवी देवताओं को अपमानित करने का काम किया जाता है। ताजा उदाहरण नई वेब सीरीज 'तांडव' है। सैफ अली खान एक बार फिर ऐसी फिल्म या सिरीज़ का हिस्सा है जो हिन्दू भावनाओं

को ठेस पहुचाता है। डायरेक्टर अली अब्बास जफर को सिरीज़ से भगवान

Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments on the ‘humane’ side of Raavan, ahead of his role as an antagonist in the film Adipurush had sparked a controversy. He had also apologised over the remark.

Seemingly hinting at it, the Mumbai MLA added, “Saif Ali Khan is once again a part of a series that hurts the sentiments of Hindus. Director Ali Abbas Zafar needs to remove the portion involving the joke on Lord Shiva."

शिव का मजाक बनाने वाला हिस्सा हटाना होगा। एक्टर जीशान अयूब को माफ़ी मांगना होगा। जब तक जरूरी बदलाव नही होते तब तक तांडव का बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। #BanTandavNow

"Actor Zeeshan Ayyub will have to apoligise.Till the changes are made, Tandav will be boycotted,’ he wrote, alongside visuals of the scene and characters in the series.

Controversial scene

In the scene set in a college theatre festival, Ayyub reportedly enacts Lord Shiva with a trishul in his hand. The host of the act then says ‘Ram ji followers are increasing day by day’ so they also needed to do something, like post new pictures. This was followed by controversial chants of ‘Azaadi', as popularised by Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Why someone needs to take help of Hindu gods for making a movie ?#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/3QIKerxyTM — सत्य सनातन (@yashrajcool11) January 15, 2021

Apart from 'Boycott' call on Twitter, they also attacked its IMDb rating by giving it one star.

Tandav also stars Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Shonali Nagrani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, among others. Nine episodes of the web series have been released together on Amazon Prime on January 15. The series involves the twists and turns in the game to win power.

