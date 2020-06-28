BJP Questions Shiv Sena's Motive Over Sensational Claims On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Shortly after Shiv Sena's Saamana made sensational claims over Sushant Singh Rajput's death calling him 'mentally unstable,' BJP leader Ram Kadam questioned why the ruling party was trying to put pressure on the Mumbai Police mid investigation. Shiv Sena's editorial in Saamna on Monday ruled out Sushant's death as 'suicide', claiming that he had 'killed himself due to disappointment.' Ram Kadam alleged that the Shiv Sena was raising doubts on their own police trying to send a subtle message for them to stop the investigation.

"Mumbai Police has been carrying out investigation over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on the other hand, Maharashtra's Chief Minister and his wife who runs a paper, through Saamana has been questioning the police over why they are carrying on the investigation. When the Chief Minister's own newspaper who raise doubts over Mumbai Police's work, put pressure on them, then it's a simple message to just do away with the investigation. What is the reason behind this newspaper pressuring the Mumbai Police?" said BJP leader Ram Kadam.

Shiv Sena's statements on Sushant's demise

Saamana's editorial on Monday lashed out at media and accused if of celebrating a 'festival' of over Sushant's demise, saying that to 'prevent his soul from going into depression', such 'Sushant effects' must stop now.

"Sushant was is isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood," said Raut in his editorial.

Making sensational claims, Raut added that after the biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, they had decided to make a biopic of George Fernandes. "We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor he is not mentally stable right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career," he said.

