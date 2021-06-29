BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Meets Kailash Kher In Mumbai, Latter Calls Him 'virtuous'

BJP leader and Bihar's industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain recently paid a visit to ace singer Kailash Kher in Mumbai. He informed that the two spoke on an array of topics with some discussions on important issues. Shahnawaz even shared pictures from their meeting where the two can be seen wearing a mask and following other safety norms.

“Had a great meeting with famous singer and best human being, Padma Shri awardee Shri @Kailashkher in Mumbai. Spoke to him at length on many subjects,” wrote Shahnawaz. On the other hand, Kailash was grateful to the politician for his overwhelming words and beautiful gesture of meeting him. Thanking him for paying him a visit at his Juhu home, the singer wrote, “Intelligence and decency both are less together, but less has power, a virtuous and experienced personality in politics. Whenever the elders gave the responsibility, your skill was reflected. Thank you for visiting Juhu's home.”

The Padma Shri winner is well known for numerous hits like Allah Ke Bande from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Mere Maula from Khakee, Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from Swades, Chand Sifarish from Fanaa, Ya Rabba from Saalam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and more. Currently, the singer is a part of Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League as the captain of Mumbai Warriors. Indian Pro Music League is a music-based reality show that shows teams of many Indian cities including Gujrat Rockers, Punjab Lions, UP Dabbangs, Bengal Tigers, Delhi Jammers, and Mumbai Warriors. The competition showcases many Bollywood singers battling against each other.

