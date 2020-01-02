The Debate
BJP MP Ravi Kishan's Father Passes Away, Actor Performs Last Rites At Manikarnika Ghat

Bollywood News

Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan's father passed away in Varanasi. He performed his last rites at Manikarnika Ghat, and shared an emotional post

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ravi

Ravi Kishan’s father Shyamnarayan Shukla passed away on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur performed his last rites at the Manikarnika ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. The veteran actor shared an emotional post, saying he was now ‘alone’ because he Has parted ways with his ‘guru’ and ‘god.’ 

READ: 'She Wants To Murder The Country': BJP's Ravi Kishan On Arundhati Roy's Statement On NPR

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday with a throwback of his father performing a religious ritual with him, Ravi Kishan wrote, “कल रात्रि ११ पहर मेरे गुरू भगवान पिता पंडित श्यमनारायण शुक्ला जी का वाराणसी मैं स्वर्गवास हो गया आज अंतिम संस्कार मणिकर्णिकाघाट पर होगा २ पहर.” (Yesterday night at 11PM, my guru, god, father Pandit Shyamnarayan Shukla passed away in Varanasi. Today, the funeral will be held at 2 PM at Manikarnika ghat)  

READ: Maulana Kahlid Hits Out At Ravi Kishan For 'Hindu Rashtra' Statement

Here’s the post 

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was among those who sent his condolences to the bereaved family. “रवि किशन जी, एक पिता को खोने की पीड़ा मैं समझ सकता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और आपको व परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें, यही प्रार्थना। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!) (I understand the grief of losing one’s father. I pray that God gives peace to the soul and the strength for his near and dear ones to deal with the sorrow. Humble tribute) 

READ: Ravi Kishan Makes Controversial Remarks Over CAB, Then Says The 'Protesters Have Gone Mad'

Later in the day, Ravi Kishan shared pictures from the last rites where he and his closed ones are performing the rituals. He tweeted,“पिताजी की अंतिमयात्रा आज महादेव कि नगरी भव्य रूप से और आज मैं अपनेय गुरु अपनेय भगवान से दूर हो गया अकेला हो गया  पालगि बाबू अब केकरा के बोलब...” (My father’s last journey to the Almighty was held in a big way and from today, I have fallen apart from my guru and god to become alone today) 

READ: Here's Devendra Fadnavis' Response To Ravi Kishan's Congratulatory Tweet

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
