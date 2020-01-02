BJP MP Ravi Kishan's Father Passes Away, Actor Performs Last Rites At Manikarnika Ghat

Ravi Kishan’s father Shyamnarayan Shukla passed away on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur performed his last rites at the Manikarnika ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. The veteran actor shared an emotional post, saying he was now ‘alone’ because he Has parted ways with his ‘guru’ and ‘god.’

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday with a throwback of his father performing a religious ritual with him, Ravi Kishan wrote, “कल रात्रि ११ पहर मेरे गुरू भगवान पिता पंडित श्यमनारायण शुक्ला जी का वाराणसी मैं स्वर्गवास हो गया आज अंतिम संस्कार मणिकर्णिकाघाट पर होगा २ पहर.” (Yesterday night at 11PM, my guru, god, father Pandit Shyamnarayan Shukla passed away in Varanasi. Today, the funeral will be held at 2 PM at Manikarnika ghat)

Here’s the post

कल रात्रि ११ पहर मेरे गुरू भगवान पिता पंडित श्यमनारायण शुक्ला जी का वाराणसी मैं स्वर्गवास हो गया आज अंतिम संस्कार मणिकर्णिकाघाट पर होगा २ पहर🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBDunyS3EU — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 1, 2020

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was among those who sent his condolences to the bereaved family. “रवि किशन जी, एक पिता को खोने की पीड़ा मैं समझ सकता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और आपको व परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें, यही प्रार्थना। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!) (I understand the grief of losing one’s father. I pray that God gives peace to the soul and the strength for his near and dear ones to deal with the sorrow. Humble tribute)

रवि किशन जी, एक पिता को खोने की पीड़ा मैं समझ सकता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और आपको व परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें, यही प्रार्थना। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 1, 2020

Later in the day, Ravi Kishan shared pictures from the last rites where he and his closed ones are performing the rituals. He tweeted,“पिताजी की अंतिमयात्रा आज महादेव कि नगरी भव्य रूप से और आज मैं अपनेय गुरु अपनेय भगवान से दूर हो गया अकेला हो गया पालगि बाबू अब केकरा के बोलब...” (My father’s last journey to the Almighty was held in a big way and from today, I have fallen apart from my guru and god to become alone today)

पिताजी की अंतिमयात्रा आज महादेव कि नगरी भव्य रूप से और आज मैं अपनेय गुरु अपनेय भगवान से दूर हो गया अकेला हो गया 🙏 पालगि बाबू अब केकरा के बोलब... pic.twitter.com/4mPFQ7UY8z — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 1, 2020

