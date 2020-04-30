Rishi Kapoor No More: Narasimha Rao Expresses Grief Says "lover Boy" Left Fans Shattered

The sudden demise of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday has left many of his fans shattered. One such fan of his GVL Narasimha Rao, the National spokesperson of BJP expressed his sadness over the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor.

Reminiscing through the throwback days when Rishi Kapoor ruled the screen Rao said: "Shocking news of the demise of Rishi Kapoor, the original "lover boy" of Hindi cinema leaves Bollywood fans shattered, again. "Bobby" was a sensational hit of our times which established Rishi Kapoor as a heartthrob of the young. Sharing a clip. Om Shanti!"

Shocking news of demise of Rishi Kapoor, the original "lover boy" of Hindi cinema leaves Bollywood fans shattered, again. "Bobby" was a sensational hit of our times which established Rishi Kapoor as a heartthrob of the young. Sharing a clip. Om Shanti!https://t.co/LtQ48Ps83d — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) April 30, 2020

READ | NATION WANTS TO KNOW

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away aged 67 at Mumbai hospital; team issues statement

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

READ | Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir shares update on actor's health after hospitalisation

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

His death comes a day after fellow Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.