BJP Slams Congress Leader's Remark Against Kangana Ranaut; Makes Kamal Nath's Reference

The Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the derogatory term used by Congress leader of Madhya Pradesh Sukhdev Panse against Kangana Ranaut. As the leader's 'nachne gaane waali' comment against the actor sparked a row, BJP’s Shazia Ilmi expressed her displeasure. Ilmi sought strict punishment against such comments while urging female members of the party to show a mirror to the politician.

BJP slams Congress leader's remark on Kangana Ranaut

Speaking to Republic TV, Shazia Ilmi said, “For any woman, who is a public figure or not, such statements in public life or even at home, is a wrong as per the law and even on ethical terms, it is not appropriate. I don’t see it as legal, and this should not be tolerated.” Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Mnister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark for BJP’s Imarti Devi had sparked a row few weeks ago. Referring to it, Ilmi continued, “He is from Congress and you might remember what Kamal Nath had said about Imarti ji before the by-polls. When such events keep happening, they put themselves, their party and their dignity down. That is why it is important that the zero tolerance that we are showing to issues, we should do so for this too."

"The women of this party should show them the mirror, which has become important. When someone makes a hateful speech against religion, we file a case. So I believe that if there is a hateful speech against a woman, or in any way insults them, there needs to be the law that comes in her aid," she added.

The statement was made by former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse while talking about her 'insult' against the protesting farmers. This is amid the shooting of Kangana's film Dhaakad going on in the state.

Shazia Ilmi added, "The manner in which inappropriate words were used for Kangana Ranaut, calling her one who dances-sings, shouldn’t there be respect for dancers, there have been so many of them? There are so many dance forms in India, so will we make fun of it, or of the dance forms?

"And with what authority did he make the statement. What if Kangana Ranaut calls them sloganeers, and use a similar word for them, it would be like anyone can abuse anyone then?" She said.

Ilmi concluded, "So it is very important to fight this mindset and there is a need to punish them under law. We should raise our voice against them, till such voices do not stop.”

Kangana too had hit back at the politician, stating that she had never done an ‘item number’ while naming actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

