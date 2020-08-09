BJP Slams Shiv Sena For Targeting Media Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial on Sunday targeted Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for relentlessly pursuing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and highlighting the laxity in Mumbai Police's investigation. The Saamana editor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his editorial also alleged without any basis that BJP is attempting to shame the Uddhav Thackeray government using media to lead the protest march for justice for Sushant.

Responding to the Saamana editorial, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Thackeray government and Sharad Pawar are challenging the activism of journalists and questioning their journalism. Since Thackeray government's Mumbai Police is not conducting the investigation on Sushant's death with accuracy, Sushant's father has urged to involve Bihar Police, CBI and ED. What is the problem if the journalist presents this in a systematic manner?"

Pawar's unease with Republic's questions?

Saamana editor Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dialled him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's 'attack' on CM Uddhav. He claimed that Pawar told him that using abusive language against Maharahstra's CM will not send a good message and inquired what is the government doing. Raut further alleged that the motive behind the TV coverage of Sushant's case is to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Republic's hard questions were raised after several revelations came to fore from the network's SIT, as against the Mumbai Police' investigation which has been questioned from several quarters. Raut even lashed out against the Bihar Police investigation in Mumbai claiming that they had no business interfering with Mumbai Police investigation of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. He dismissed Bihar Police's intervention asking 'if they think they're Interpol' and called it an act of undermining Mumbai Police's abilities.

Raut has also attempted to blame Republic TV claiming that an obvious suicide case has been politicized. Raut's claim is surprising despite the Maharashtra government's conduct coming under question even in the Supreme Court and the Mumbai probes into the Sushant death and also Disha Salian's reeking of laxity.

