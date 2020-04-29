'Blackmail' Co-star Arunoday Singh Pays Unique & Heartfelt Tribute To Irrfan Khan; Watch

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday has stunned film industries all over the world as they expressed themselves as gutted at the tragic news. The actor, known for his versatility, breathed his last after battling a colon infection at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Arunoday Singh, who worked in the 2011 film Yeh Saali Zindagi and the 2018 film Blackmail with Irrfan Khan, gave a special tribute to the actor through his online poetry series called 'Soul Speak'. He dedicated two extremely apt verses to Irrfan on his death -- 'Consolation' by Robert Louis Stevenson and 'O Captain! My Captain!' by Walt Whitman. These odes, rendered by Singh for such a great actor, are deeply heartfelt.

Have a look:

Many Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to the legendary actor, in their own ways, through social media. Some have mourned the sudden death while others have shared priceless memories and anecdotes about Irrfan.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. He was cremated at the Versova kabrastan on Wednesday afternoon and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons. Babil and Ayan.

A National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, Padma Shri honour, role in Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay, which was his debut, high-profile Hollywood releases like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno and critically acclaimed films Haasil, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium were among highlights of his career.

