BLACKPINK To Headline Coachella 2023; Diljit Dosanjh, Ali Sethi Also To Perform

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its lineup on Wednesday and it announced that Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and 'Pasoori' fame singer Ali Sethi from Pakistan will be performing at the Festival. Diljit will make history as an Indian and Punjabi artist to perform at the festival.

Headlined by the Latin singer Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and the enormously successful K-Pop girl group Blackpink, the event will run on two consecutive weekends - April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi shared the huge news with their fans on their respective social media handles. While Diljit posted the news on his Instagram story, Ali expressed his happiness by posting on his Instagram handle. "AAJAAO SAARAY @coachella presale starts Friday, January 13th at 11 AM PT," he wrote.

Other notable performers include Rosala, Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Björk, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood. Chinese singer Jackson Wang and the Korean musicians DPR Live and DPR Ian will also be visiting the valley.

Music promoters Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen co-founded the annual event in 1999. The event is organized by the entertainment collective Goldenvoice and takes place in California's Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert at the Empire Polo Club.

The first tier of General Admission tickets for this year cost $499; the second and third tiers cost $549 and $599, respectively. Tier one and two VIP tickets are priced at $1,069 and $1,269, respectively.