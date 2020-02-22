Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: Priyanka Chopra Pays Homage To Wendell Rodricks

The Blenders Pride Fashion tour 2020 has kickstarted at Mumbai on Saturday and the who's who of the fashion industry have gathered to showcase their talents on the ramp. The grand event aims to honour the blending of cultures under the theme of 'The Pride Of India'. Taking the stage right at the onset, global icon and Blenders Pride brand representative Priyanka Chopra spoke about the event and also paid a heartfelt tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks who passed away earlier last week.

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her journey with Blenders Pride by highlighting that it is her 10th year of being associated with the brand. Speaking about one of the pioneers of Indian fashion, Wendell Rodricks, she said, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

Read | Priyanka Chopra's mom mourns Wendell Rodricks' death; says 'We have lost a talented man'

Speaking about her one decade anniversary of being associated with Blenders Pride, Priyanka Chopra looked back at the beginning of her journey and praised the initiative of the brand to bring Indian fashion to the forefront.

"It is the 15th edition of the blenders pride Fashion tour and I have fortunate enough to be with them for 10 years. This is my one decade anniversary as well... My association with BPFT now is almost a decade long. What started as an idea to showcase Indian fashion has today become one of the premiere events in this country. It's a testament of the brand's passion, commitment and loyalty to promote Indian fashion. (sic) " , said the actor.

Read | Priyanka Chopra talks about portrayal of women & ageing in cinema; read

About the show

‘The Pride of India’ show included 14 acclaimed Indian designers showcasing their unique designs. Anju Modi, JJ Vallaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ashish Soni were the participating designers.

Read | Priyanka Chopra rocks casual & comfy look at the airport as she arrives in India; see pics

Read | Friends, well-wishers bid final adieu to fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.