Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Top Fashion Designers Dazzle On Ramp

One of the premier fashion events in India, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour concluded in Mumbai on Saturday in a splendid show of some unique couture by leading Indian fashion designers. The hour-long event kickstarted with Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also the brand representative for Blenders Pride, walking the ramp in her sensational style. The models then walked the ramp and showcased the latest in Indian fashion by honouring the event's theme 'The Pride Of India' which aimed to portray blending of Indian cultures.

The stage was intricately designed for the evening as music and contemporary dance by artists occupied the centre with fashion models walking on the ramp around it. The fashion show in itself had some interesting works of art ranging from all whites to colourful traditional Indianwear and everything in between. The performances by the singers had been an excellent match for the evening as it kept pace with models strutting on the ramp.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour came to a close with all 14 designers gathering on the stage along with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as they took a bow and posed for the shutterbugs. One of the pioneers of Indian fashion industry, late designer Wendell Rodricks was deeply missed as Priyanka Chopra paid an homage to him right at the outset. He had reportedly been scheduled to showcase his work in this highly coveted annual fashion event.

About the show

‘The Pride of India’ show included 14 acclaimed Indian designers showcasing their unique designs. Anju Modi, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ashish Soni were the participating designers.

