'Blind Items Are Like Really The Scum Of The Earth': Ranbir Kapoor During 2017 Podcast

With Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide, conversations, and debates revolving 'blind items' that attack stars without naming them, have begun on social media. Kangana Ranaut on Friday named and shamed the publications for writing blind items for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Many celebrities have come out in support of this, for example, Kriti Sanon too said Blind Items should be 'illegal and be banned.' With the topic being debated on social media, a throwback (2017) video of Ranbir Kapoor slamming 'blind items' surfaced. During a podcast with a few stand-up comedians, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he reads blind items.

To this Ranbir said, "Of course I do! Because what happens is nine out of those ten blind items people think they are me. Even if it is two girls people think it will be me disguised. Blind Items are like really the scum of the earth. I can understand when you hide behind a source and a question mark and then you give names but 'Blind item' is like you're so scared that you can't even say because it's all a lie."

He further goes on to mention a well-known film critic who is famous for writing blind items and said that he has messaged him many times after reading the blind items saying that 'it is me'. "Like once there was a blind item about this new star kid who has a red sports car who was caught outside reclamation buying drugs and then he called a builder friend to bail him out with 25 lakhs of rupees," Ranbir said. He later clarifies that he sold his red sports car long back.

Sonam Kapoor too wrote a big 'YES' when on Instagram a page questioned whether celebrity blind items in gossip columns should be stopped. About Blind items, Kriti Sanon said, "They should come under mental harassment.' she further went on to say that either have proof and some guts to write the names, or don't write at all! You write 'hear-say' and call it journalisms while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life. Little birdie is usually not right." [sic]

