Bloody Daddy Screening In Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Attend

Shahid Kapoor arrived for the screening of his soon-to-release movie Bloody Daddy, earlier today in Mumbai. The actor kept it casual in a grey pullover.
Accompanying him was wife Mira Kapoor who was there to support husband Shahid's film. Mira kept it simple in what appeared to be a sombre co-ord set.
Mrunal Thakur too arrived for the Bloody Daddy screening and smiled for the paparazzi from inside her car.
Director Imtiaz Ali, who directed Shahid in Jab We Met, also marked his presence at the screening,
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem was also at the screening to support her son's newest project.
Arpita Mehta, friend to the man of the moment Shahid, too was present at the Bloody Daddy screening.
Anees Bazmee, who is directing Shahid for an upcoming action-comedy film, was present for the film screening.