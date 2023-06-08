Last Updated:

Bloody Daddy Screening In Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Attend

The makers of Bloody Daddy, streaming from June 9, hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai earlier today which was attended by several industry names.

Aalokitaa Basu
Shahid Kapoor
Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor arrived for the screening of his soon-to-release movie Bloody Daddy, earlier today in Mumbai. The actor kept it casual in a grey pullover. 

Mira Kapoor
Accompanying him was wife Mira Kapoor who was there to support husband Shahid's film. Mira kept it simple in what appeared to be a sombre co-ord set. 

Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur too arrived for the Bloody Daddy screening and smiled for the paparazzi from inside her car. 

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh arrived in blue for the event and was captured in candid conversation.

Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul arrived with Jackky Bhagnani in the same car who was also captured smiling. 

Imtiaz Ali
Director Imtiaz Ali, who directed Shahid in Jab We Met, also marked his presence at the screening, 

Neelima Azeem
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem was also at the screening to support her son's newest project. 

Arpita Mehta
Arpita Mehta, friend to the man of the moment Shahid, too was present at the Bloody Daddy screening. 

Anees Bazmee
Anees Bazmee, who is directing Shahid for an upcoming action-comedy film, was present for the film screening. 

Ramesh Taurani
Ramesh Taurani, who has always been very vocal about his admiration for Shahid, also attended the screening. 

