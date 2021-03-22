'Blue' Movie Shooting Locations And Other Interesting Details About This Film

Directed by Anthony D’Souza and released in 2009, Blue movie had gained a lot of popularity among the audiences. The film had a long star cast portraying various characters in the plot and the film had received mixed reviews from the critics. Due to the nature of its plot, a major part of the movie has scenes that show deep waters and beaches that were filmed at various locations. Following are the different Blue movie shooting locations, along with other interesting details about these locations and the film.

Where was Blue filmed?

While it has been more than a decade since Blue hit the theatres, many fans would still remember this film for its different story concept. This film was based on an adventure of a group of people who try to find a popular treasure lost in the sea. This film thus had several scenes that have been shot around locations that have a beach and deep sea. According to IMDb, one of the major Blue movie shoot locations is Bangkok, which is the capital city of Thailand. Many films have been shot in this location, including the second instalment of the Hangover film series, Tomorrow Never Dies and many more.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

Another location where Blue was filmed is Phuket, which is also located in Thailand. It is a popular vacation spot that attracts many tourists from all over the world. The location is especially known for its beach, which was eventually seen to be suitable for Blue’s filming. Nassau, which is located in the Bahamas, is yet another major location for the filming of Blue. Quite like Phuket, it is also known for its beach and it also attracts several tourists from all over the globe every year. A major part of the popular James Bond film Casino Royale was filmed at this location.

While Blue received a generally positive reaction from the audience, it could not gain much success at the box office. This film has been loosely adapted from the Hollywood film Into The Blue, which released in 2005. Ace actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Lara Dutta are seen playing major roles in this film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.