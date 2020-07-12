BMC Earmarks Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow As Containment Zone; Sanitises Proximate Area

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis on Saturday has led to prompt action from BMC as they have now declared his house as a containment zone. The sanitation department arrived at the Bachchans' bungalow in Juhu on Monday morning and sealed it as a containment zone by putting a banner on the gates of the iconic house. Amitabh Bachchan possesses three bungalows in the Juhu area of Mumbai-- Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak-- and all three have been sanitized by BMC as per protocol.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.



Around 20 BMC workers arrived at Jalsa earlier on Sunday to sanitize the property and the area surrounding it. Doctors have also arrived to take swab tests of the home staff and other family members.

Nanavati Hospital authorities have informed through their updates to the media that the swab tests conducted for the daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have resulted in the negative. The superstar's wife Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID in the swab test conducted by the hospital on Sunday morning. They had tested negative in the preliminary antigen test that was conducted on Saturday.

Jaya Bachchan is expected to follow the self-isolation practice for the next 14 days and remain quarantined in their bungalow Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after his coronavirus test returned positive following which his son Abhishek's test too returned positive for COVID. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

Nanavati Hospital's update on Amitabh Bachchan

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

