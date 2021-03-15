Last Updated:

BMC Files FIR Against Gauahar Khan For Violating COVID-19 Rules; Netizens React

BMC files FIR against Gauahar Khan for violating pandemic norms and posted a picture of the complaint. Here is more information about it, read on.

As the world is still battling COVID 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently booked Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID 19 norms. The actor flouted home quarantine rules after testing positive for the COVID-19. The BMC took to its official Twitter handle and made it clear that pandemic rules apply to all alike and posted a picture of the FIR as well. The administrative body further urged netizens to comply with the pandemic norms to help the city beat the virus.

Netizens flooded the post with concerns for the safety of the people of Maharashtra and asked who the actor was. Moreover, a number of netizens also inquired about the actions the BMC is taking against others who are not following the COVID 19 protocols. A number of people online also appreciated the efforts made by the BMC, take a look at the same below.

BMC books Gauahar Khan

The pandemic lockdown was imposed in the country a year ago and many restrictions along with social distancing were advised to the public to beat the virus. The official Twitter handle of BMC recently saw a tweet where it was stated, “No Compromise On City’s Safety!” as the state sees a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases. The tweet further read, “BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus”.

BMC Twitter 

Netizens react

The post was flooded with numerous reactions and comments soon after it was posted on the official Twitter handle of BMC. A number of netizens thought that the BMC was doing the right thing by raising awareness about the pandemic in the way it was. Several other netizens also felt that a lot of people are still not taking the necessary precautions that they should take, considering COVID 19 is an ongoing pandemic.

Many felt that the BMC should reveal the name of the actor in their post itself instead of blurring out all identifying details. Numerous others shared the tweet in order to raise awareness about the incident and urged more people to follow the COVID 19 safety precautions.

Several other people stated on the Tweet that aside from Gauahar Khan, there are many people attending marriages and parties without wearing masks. Netizens stated that the BMC should take actions against them too.

Prmo Image credits: PTI and Pixabay - Geralt

 

 

