BMC Files FIR Against Gauahar Khan For Violating COVID-19 Rules; Netizens React

As the world is still battling COVID 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently booked Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID 19 norms. The actor flouted home quarantine rules after testing positive for the COVID-19. The BMC took to its official Twitter handle and made it clear that pandemic rules apply to all alike and posted a picture of the FIR as well. The administrative body further urged netizens to comply with the pandemic norms to help the city beat the virus.

Netizens flooded the post with concerns for the safety of the people of Maharashtra and asked who the actor was. Moreover, a number of netizens also inquired about the actions the BMC is taking against others who are not following the COVID 19 protocols. A number of people online also appreciated the efforts made by the BMC, take a look at the same below.

BMC books Gauahar Khan

The pandemic lockdown was imposed in the country a year ago and many restrictions along with social distancing were advised to the public to beat the virus. The official Twitter handle of BMC recently saw a tweet where it was stated, “No Compromise On City’s Safety!” as the state sees a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases. The tweet further read, “BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus”.

BMC Twitter

Netizens react

The post was flooded with numerous reactions and comments soon after it was posted on the official Twitter handle of BMC. A number of netizens thought that the BMC was doing the right thing by raising awareness about the pandemic in the way it was. Several other netizens also felt that a lot of people are still not taking the necessary precautions that they should take, considering COVID 19 is an ongoing pandemic.

Have seen many pictures on twitter.showing many politicians not wearing mask . — Anurag Garg (@anuraggargca) March 15, 2021

Why the name is blur let the public now they name & how irresponsible they are. The case of threat to public safety & security should be loaded against this kind of so called celebrities @NiharGhag @PoliceWaliPblic — Mahiyar Sharma (@mahiyarsharma) March 15, 2021

Laughable please start your vigil in slum areas & the marriage processions no one wears masks unauthorised use of DJ even when complained police visits just to tell them to lower the volume DJ mixer not taken away @CPMumbaiPolice KE ward Ambamata mandir Bamanwada — ujwala (@ujwala96653623) March 15, 2021

Many felt that the BMC should reveal the name of the actor in their post itself instead of blurring out all identifying details. Numerous others shared the tweet in order to raise awareness about the incident and urged more people to follow the COVID 19 safety precautions.

Just in case if you don't know - There are thousands of people flouting covid norms at various lounges, bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, etc. You should keep your eye there too. They're all super spreaders as they don't wear masks and no social distancing too. Huge crowd there. — TheUnrealJoker (@TheUnrealJoker_) March 15, 2021

Infact he opens office for agents at 9 oclock as they pay commissions to him. — Intellectual Buddy ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@IntellecBuddy) March 15, 2021

Which actress? — vikram salvekar (@vikramsalvekar) March 15, 2021

Several other people stated on the Tweet that aside from Gauahar Khan, there are many people attending marriages and parties without wearing masks. Netizens stated that the BMC should take actions against them too.

