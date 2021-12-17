BMC Sanitises Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hill Residence Amid Rising COVID Cases

With the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, COVID-19 cases have seen a surge in the country in the past few days. The government has been asking citizens to take all necessary precautions and stay safe to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

Currently, several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor, are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. While BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is sanitising the residence of several Bollywood stars, a team also reached Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hill residence.

As per a few photos going viral on the internet, a team from BMC was seen sanitising Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Some BMC officials were also seen standing at the front door of their society, while others in PPE kits sanitised the property. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's residence is reportedly in a society named Vastu. Here are the photos of the team sanitising the society.

Bollywood stars who recently contracted the virus

Several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora, have contracted the coronavirus in the past few days. Taking to her social media handle, Kareena Kapoor informed her fans and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

She further mentioned that her family has received its double dose of vaccines. She wrote, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon." Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora attended a party a few days before testing positive.

After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested COVID positive. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan quarantined themselves as soon as the reports came.

They showed mild symptoms of fever and cold before getting tested. The two urged others to get tested, especially those who came in their contact. As per PTI, the number of positive cases has increased in Maharashtra in the past few days, with many people contracting the virus every day.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt