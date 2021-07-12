BMC Seals Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty's Residence In South Mumbai; Here's Why

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's residence in South Mumbai due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases reported from the premises. According to the BMC, Shetty's residence 'Prithvi Apartments' located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai has been sealed. BMC Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told ANI that the Bollywood actor and his family were reported to be safe.

BMC has sealed 'Prithvi Apartments' building located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai as few people found #COVID19 positive. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty resides in the building.



As the second wave of COVID-19 had hit India, Suniel Shetty had launched a special initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi' to ensure the right medications reach the underprivileged free of cost. Last month, he had shared a post on Twitter and had urged his followers to seek help, and added, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

Most recently, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been all praises for daughter Athiya Shetty on Instagram. Yesterday, Suniel Shetty shared a video of his daughter's rumored boyfriend KL Rahul and son Ahan Shetty running in a field along with a dog. The veteran actor was overwhelmed with the sight and called them his ‘love’ and strength.’ The post received comments from numerous celebrities like Sonu Sood.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai on July 11 reported 555 cases of COVID-19 and 15 fatalities. According to the BMC, 35,000 tests were conducted on Sunday and the city's positivity rate stands at 1.6%. Over the last 7 days, the rise in new cases of Coronavirus has remained restricted between 500 and 600. With the discharge of 666 patients on Sunday, the city now has 7,354 active cases of COVID-19.

