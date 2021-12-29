BMC Workers Arrive At Arjun Kapoor's Residence After He Tests Positive For COVID-19; WATCH

COVID-19 cases are once again being reported among Bollywood celebrities in the wake of the rise of the Omicron variant. The latest to be diagnosed with the disease were Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, their cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani. While Arjun, Anshula are yet to make a statement on their diagnosis, producer Rhea Kapoor confirmed that she and her filmmaker-husband had indeed tested positive for the virus.

There was media presence at the residence of the celebs following the development. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials arrived to sanitise their premises following the diagnosis.

BMC workers at Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor residence after they test positive for COVID-19

The paparazzi clicked BMC officials arriving at Arjun's residence, along with the sanitisation equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Netizens reacted to the visuals, and wished a speedy recovery for the sibling duo.

Earlier, Rhea took to her Instagram stories to share that she had been diagnosed despite being careful. Expressing displeasure over 'invasive' news about someone private health coming on gossip sites, she said it was something that should only be available to the authorities. She added that she did not know why in the nature of the pandemic, anyone's private health information was news or gossip.

She stated that her and Karan were isolating themselves and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. She also expressed confidence that she would soon recover.

Rhea also had a light-hearted take on it, sharing that he watched Frozen for the first time and liked it. She added that the movie made her miss her sister, Sonam K Ahuja.

She said they were 'not too bad', except that her head hurt and that everything tasted bad.

The development came days after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and others tested positive for COVID-19. There was a controversy regarding it then since they had had tested positive after partying together.

Arjun Kapoor had contracted COVID-19 last year as well in September. At that time, his girlfriend, dancer and reality show judge Malaika Arora had also been diagnosed with the virus. They had recovered after quarantining themselves at home.